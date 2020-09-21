< Back to All News

Coronavirus Cases Over 500 But Growth Slows

Posted: Sep. 21, 2020 12:51 AM PDT

It took nearly six months, but over 500 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Nevada County. And a sixth death has been reported, the first since August 25th. But the daily growth rate has been mostly slight in recent days. Sierra Hospital President and CEO, Doctor Brian Evans, says residents have been behaving very responsibly…

click to listen to Dr Evans

But Evans is concerned about how increasingly politicized the pandemic has become…

click to listen to Dr Evans

Hospitalizations here continue to be in the single digits, usually below five. And the number of active cases has also been dropped by around half in the last several weeks.

