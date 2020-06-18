< Back to All News

Coronavirus Community Archive Project Underway

Posted: Jun. 18, 2020 12:55 AM PDT

The Nevada County Library is putting together what’s called the Community Archive Project, to preserve the coronavirus experience. County Librarian Laura Pappani says they’re asking residents to send their journal entries, art, essays, photos, poems, and anything else that they’ve created during the crisis…

Librarians are looking to answer such questions as what activities have been popular under COVID-19 restrictions, what do people miss, and what makes people grateful or nervous. Pappani says submissions will be reviewed for their merit, appropriateness, and value to local history…

Once reviewed, the items will be preserved in a local library collection and added to the library website, or sent to the State Library for their collection. Pappani says it’s hoped they can start posting entries in July or August. For directions, go to the Community Archive Project link on the County Library website.

