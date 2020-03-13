< Back to All News

Coronavirus Fear Dropping Movie Attendance Greatly

Posted: Mar. 13, 2020 3:51 PM PDT

Fewer people are escaping to a movie theatre in Nevada County and elsewhere, as coronavirus fears worsen. Sierra Cinemas Vice-President Azriel Lamarca says there’s been a dramatic drop on ticket sales…

click to listen to Azriel Lamarca

Lamarca says they’re also limiting ticket sales to only one-third of the capacity of each of their four theatres on East Main Street, in reaction to the governor’s directive on limiting attendance for unnecessary activities, events, and gatherings to no more than 250 people. And she’s not sure they’ll stay open after the weekend, depending on any mandate from the county’s public health department. Another factor is new movie releases have been pushed back at least a month…

click to listen to Azriel Lamarca

Lamarca says they’ve also had to lay off some employees, with business also down to a trickle at their cafe next door.

