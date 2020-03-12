< Back to All News

Coronavirus Investigations Underway In Nevada Co

Posted: Mar. 11, 2020 5:50 PM PDT

Although there are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in Nevada County, there are now signs that won’t stay that way much longer. County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says ten persons have been recently under investigation, although nine have already tested negative. Those people had contact with someone confirmed to have the virus. But she indicates it’s likely only a matter of time before someone has it, as testing expands…

Wolfe could not say whether these people were infected locally…

Wolfe says current data around COVID-19 tells us that about 80-percent of those infected will have only mild to moderate symptoms and are likely able to recover on their own. Older adults, those with compromised immune systems, and underlying health conditiions, such as heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are more at risk.

