Coronavirus Presents Real Estate Challenges

Posted: Mar. 23, 2020 12:41 AM PDT

The coronavirus is making buying and selling a house a little more challenging. Susan Walker with the Nevada County Association of Relators says, with the Governor announcing a statewide order to remain at home, it is changing the way realtors do business.

Sellers also have to consider sanitizing the house after each time it is shown.
Most realtors have also closed their offices and are working remotely from home. Walker says, other than the face to face contact, realtors are still trying to sell.
She says there has been one upside to the situation .

Walker says realtors are offering virtual open houses, but she says most people will not buy a house without at least walking through it once.

Walker says that inventory in Nevada County is low at this time, so she does not predict a big drop in prices.

