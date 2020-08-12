Coronavirus Relief Fund Enters Third Round

Nevada County’s Coronavirus Relief Fund has gotten a 250-thousand dollar boost from County Supervisors, as part of the three-million dollar total set aside to support small businesses and nonprofits. Project Administrator, Caleb Dardick, says these new monies will fund the third grant cycle. Since its launch in April, a total of 462-thousand dollars has been raised for the Fund. And since it’s already close to the original half-million-dollar goal for the entire year, that’s now been doubled to one-million dollars. But there are a few changes, including an added focus on services to families and children…

Dardick says another notable change is doubling micro-grants for small businesses…

The third round has the largest amount of money available, with 125-thousand dollars reserved for eligible small businesses, 100-thousand for safety-net nonprofits, and 25-thousand for the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. A pre-application zoom workshop starts at three Wednesday afternoon, with an August 21st deadline. Grant awards will be announced on September third.