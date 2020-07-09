Coronavirus Testing Concerns In Nevada County

With the recent surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in California, more testing shortages are being reported. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO, Doctor Brian Evans, says Nevada County is doing better than some areas. But he says there is a concern, especially at the county’s only free local site closest to Grass Valley and Nevada City, which is the Elks Lodge…

In a number of cases, people have had to wait more than a week for results. And Evans says while you can likely get an appointment at the hospital in a fairly timely manner, there can be a cost, which could discourage people from getting testing…

In Nevada County, at least 83-hundred-40 tests have been conducted, with 155 confirmed cases. After peaking at over 127-thousand tests, statewide, on Sunday, the California Department of Public Health says numbers dropped to 113-thousand on Monday and 103-thousand on Tuesday.