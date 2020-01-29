Coronavirus Worries Increasing Locally

With two cases recently reported in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says his department has been getting an increasing number of calls about the coronavirus. He says there have been no confirmed or suspected cases here…

Three other cases have also been reported in the United States, in the states of Washington, Illinois, and Arizona. Cutler says all five people had been in Wuhan, China, within 14 days of becoming ill. He says right now the virus is not known to be spreading from person-to-person within the United States and the risk of getting the coronavirus is considered very low, with restricting travel to China as the top prevention measure…

But Cutler says it’s important that people keep informed about what’s described as a rapidly evolving situation. He says the coronaviruses are a family of viruses and this one had not been previously identified. Confirmed cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.