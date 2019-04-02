CoRR Changing Name to Granite Wellness Centers

You’ve known them in the community for years as CoRR–Community Recovery Resources, but now they are changing their name…

C-E-O Ariel Lovett says the change is happening slowly, and their website won’t change for another few months. Lovett says the current name doesn’t describe all the services they provide…

In addition to a 40-bed recovery center in Grass Valley, they have 87 beds of residential treatment, a 28-bed facility in Auburn, and the Lovett Center in Nevada City.

