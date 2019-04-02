< Back to All News

CoRR Changing Name to Granite Wellness Centers

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

You’ve known them in the community for years as CoRR–Community Recovery Resources, but now they are changing their name…

Listen to Ariel Lovett 1

C-E-O Ariel Lovett says the change is happening slowly, and their website won’t change for another few months. Lovett says the current name doesn’t describe all the services they provide…

Listen to Ariel Lovett 2

In addition to a 40-bed recovery center in Grass Valley, they have 87 beds of residential treatment, a 28-bed facility in Auburn, and the Lovett Center in Nevada City.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha