Officer Chooses Trial Inmate Assault Case

After turning down an offer by prosecutors of three years probation, a misdemeanor trial has now been scheduled for a Nevada County Sheriff’s correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. The officer, 25-year-old Adam Grizzell, is facing two charges for allegedly slamming a handcuffed inmate against a wall. That resulted in minor injuries to the inmate, the main basis for the charges, according to Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh. Grizzell is also named in a federal lawsuit, with several other officers, that was filed last month by another inmate. That inmate claimed his face was pushed against a wall before being forced to the ground, resulting in a broken leg. Walsh says he doesn’t believe criminal charges will be filed in that incident…

Walsh says the misdemeanor case was filed before his office found out about the lawsuit. But he says that incident and other questionable conduct by Grizzell was also taken into account before filing charges…

Walsh declined to quantify past incidents and also pointed out that some inmate allegations were questionable and could be thrown out at the trial, which is scheduled for May 14th.