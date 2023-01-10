Corrections Urged Of FCC Broadband Maps

Nevada County officials stated last year that up to 75-million dollars in state funding had been set aside for broadband expansion in the unincorporated Western County. Providers can apply for those funds through a competitive grant process administered by the California Public Utilities Commission. Meanwhile, over 40-billion dollars is now available nationwide, through the Federal Communications Commission. But the county’s Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, says the FCC’s recently-created National Map shows high-speed internet is widely available here. He says that’s not true, based on a recent Need for Speed survey and other feedback from residents…

Monaghan says the changes are vital, to greatly improve the county’s eligibility for the federal funds. He estimates that about 60-pecent of residents have substandard internet speeds or no available service…

The deadline is Friday, but Monaghan suggests people submit challenges by no later than Thursday. But he says he hopes the FCC extends the timeline. You can find additional information on the county’s Facebook post.