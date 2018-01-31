< Back to All News

Cost Deal Reached For Vote By Mail Only Election

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 12:02 PM PST

It looks like the vote-by-mail only election in June will go on as scheduled. The County Budget subcommittee and Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz met yesterday to hammer out the cost of the election. Diaz had asked the board for over 300-thousand dollars in funding at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, and that request was rejected. Board Chair Ed Scofield, who is on the budget subcommittee, says the two hammered out a compromise…

Scofield says the new figure is about 258-thousand dollars. He says staffing and postage issues were hammered out, as well as some voter equipment…

The full board will vote at its next meeting on February 13. It will need four of five votes to pass.

–gf

