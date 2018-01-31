Cost Deal Reached For Vote By Mail Only Election

It looks like the vote-by-mail only election in June will go on as scheduled. The County Budget subcommittee and Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz met yesterday to hammer out the cost of the election. Diaz had asked the board for over 300-thousand dollars in funding at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, and that request was rejected. Board Chair Ed Scofield, who is on the budget subcommittee, says the two hammered out a compromise…

Listen to Ed Scofield 1

Scofield says the new figure is about 258-thousand dollars. He says staffing and postage issues were hammered out, as well as some voter equipment…

Listen to Ed Scofield 2

The full board will vote at its next meeting on February 13. It will need four of five votes to pass.

–gf