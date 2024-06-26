Costlier Sammie’s Friends Contract Renewed

Sammie’s Friends and Nevada County have renewed their partnership for animal shelter services for at least another year. At their Tuesday meeting, which was packed with supporters of the nonprofit group, the Board of Supervisors approved a contract renewal in an amount not to exceed one-point-one million dollars. But Office of Emergency Services Program Manager Paul Cummings also noted to the Board that it’s up 100-thousand dollars from the previous year…

Sammie’s Friends Executive Director Fran Cole said great enhancements to the aging shelter have been made in the last year. But she also said this is perhaps the most difficult time she’s ever seen for cats and dogs, with strays making up 76-percent of the population. Cole said they’re trying to create a lower-cost spaying and neutering program…

Sammie’s Friends has served over 12-hundred animals in the last fiscal year, while facilitating close to 800 adoptions. Early this year, the county approved a memorandum of understanding with Grass Valley and Nevada City to explore the feasibility of building a new regional shelter in the next five years. That would be on a 23-acre property recently purchased on La Barr Meadows Road.