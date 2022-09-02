Could Be Hottest Labor Day Ever

September heat records are expected to fall in many areas of the North State this Labor Day weekend. But, Anna Wanless, with the National Weather Service, says, currently only one record may fall in the Grass Valley region, which would be Labor Day. But triple-digit readings are expected all weekend, with the peak of the heat predicted for Sunday and Monday…

Wanless says 22 of the 31 days in August were above-average, which is becoming more of the norm this time of the year…

Meanwhile, in the Sacramento area, the National Weather Service says there have been 36 days above 100 degrees, the fifth-most all-time. 41 is the highest number, which happened in 1988. Wanless says there likely won’t be any significant relief until next Thursday.