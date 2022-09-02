< Back to All News

Could Be Hottest Labor Day Ever

Posted: Sep. 2, 2022 12:43 AM PDT

September heat records are expected to fall in many areas of the North State this Labor Day weekend. But, Anna Wanless, with the National Weather Service, says, currently only one record may fall in the Grass Valley region, which would be Labor Day. But triple-digit readings are expected all weekend, with the peak of the heat predicted for Sunday and Monday…

click to listen to Anna Wanless

Wanless says 22 of the 31 days in August were above-average, which is becoming more of the norm this time of the year…

click to listen to Anna Wanless

Meanwhile, in the Sacramento area, the National Weather Service says there have been 36 days above 100 degrees, the fifth-most all-time. 41 is the highest number, which happened in 1988. Wanless says there likely won’t be any significant relief until next Thursday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha