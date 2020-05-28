Council Approves Additional Tree Removal

A Grass Valley health club has the go ahead to cut one hundred forty-four trees as part of a now two-part project. Owner of the South Yuba Club Phil Carville, originally received approval to clear forty-seven, mostly tall skinny trees in the open space between the health club and adjacent neighborhood on the hill to the west of the club. The clearing served two purposes.

Listen to Phil Carville

The trees were also a fire hazard as they were growing close together on a crowded hillside that would allow fire to travel quickly up hill.

However, the first work was not completed and now Carville is requesting and additional ninety-seven trees be cleared as well.

Listen to Phil Carville

Residents expressed concerns about the loss of trees, increased noise, and the possible development of the land.

Council member Hilary Hodge says the decision is tough.

Listen to Hilary Hodge

Council approved the additional tree removal with the condition that the second permit would not be issued until the original trees were cleared and slash piles removed.