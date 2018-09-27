Council Candidates Share Views at Latest Forum

Grass Valley voters hopefully have some answers after the four candidates for City Council answered a myriad of questions in the latest candidates forum. The topics last night ranged from cannabis to economic development to why they wanted to run for the two available seats. Hilary Hodge addressed the most popular topic, which was affordable housing…
The soft-spoken Doctor Steven Slack had a creative approach…
Slack was asked to speak up a few times. On marijuana, Bob Branstrom shared what seemed to be a common view of all four candidates…
Ben Aguilar, who is on the council, defended the city’s decision to ban cannabis up to this point…
The council chambers was more than half full, with audience members that traded questions with local media throughout the hour-and-a-half long forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters.
–gf
