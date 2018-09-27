< Back to All News

Council Candidates Share Views at Latest Forum

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Grass Valley voters hopefully have some answers after the four candidates for City Council answered a myriad of questions in the latest candidates forum. The topics last night ranged from cannabis to economic development to why they wanted to run for the two available seats. Hilary Hodge addressed the most popular topic, which was affordable housing…

Listen to Hilary Hodge

The soft-spoken Doctor Steven Slack had a creative approach…

Listen to Steven Slack

Slack was asked to speak up a few times. On marijuana, Bob Branstrom shared what seemed to be a common view of all four candidates…

Listen to Bob Branstrom

Ben Aguilar, who is on the council, defended the city’s decision to ban cannabis up to this point…

Listen to Ben Aguilar

The council chambers was more than half full, with audience members that traded questions with local media throughout the hour-and-a-half long forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters.

