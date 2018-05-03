Council Candidates Debate in Nevada City Tonight

There’s one more candidate forum on the docket before ballots are mailed out next week, and it features the four candidates running for two seats on the Nevada City City Council. The odd thing about this one, is that one of the candidates is the person who organized it. Evans Phelps says originally the League of Women Voters was too busy to get them in, so she decided to do it herself..

Listen to Evans Phelps 1

Phelps says the League has stepped in, and will help facilitate the debate. The format will be like the other League of Women Voters forums with alternating questions between the media and the audience. Phelps says by attending, you’ll get to know her as well as Pauli Halstead, Erin Minett, and Duane Strawser…

Listen to Evans Phelps 2

You can also watch it on the local government channel or on the Nevada City website. It’s from 6:30 to 8pm at City Hall.

–gf