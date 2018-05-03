< Back to All News

Council Candidates Debate in Nevada City Tonight

Posted: May. 3, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

There’s one more candidate forum on the docket before ballots are mailed out next week, and it features the four candidates running for two seats on the Nevada City City Council. The odd thing about this one, is that one of the candidates is the person who organized it. Evans Phelps says originally the League of Women Voters was too busy to get them in, so she decided to do it herself..

Listen to Evans Phelps 1

Phelps says the League has stepped in, and will help facilitate the debate. The format will be like the other League of Women Voters forums with alternating questions between the media and the audience. Phelps says by attending, you’ll get to know her as well as Pauli Halstead, Erin Minett, and Duane Strawser…

Listen to Evans Phelps 2

You can also watch it on the local government channel or on the Nevada City website. It’s from 6:30 to 8pm at City Hall.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha