Council Extends Life of Downtown Promenade

The news of the stay at home order being lifted and Nevada County returning to the Purple Tier, helped Grass Valley to decide to keep the Downtown Promenade in place at least though the end of March. City Manager Tim Kiser says the recent announcement removes the outdoor dining restriction.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says that last week he met with business owners, and as a result, staff is recommending keeping the Promenade in place.

Listen to Tim Kiser

However, not all businesses wish to keep the street closed. Of the 28 letters submitted for public comment, 11 expressed interest in reopening the street to traffic and parking, while 17 said they wanted it stay closed. reopening traffic to one way was a suggestion, but Kiser says that would break up the pedestrian flow.

Listen to Tim Kiser

The city is also exploring options to protect pedestrians trying to cross Main Street to enter the Promenade. Many vehicles are no longer stopping at the intersection because there is no cross-traffic. Pedestrians also tend to step into the street without pausing.

Council approved the closure through March 31. They also approved 10 thousand dollars to upgrade the planters and decorations as well as 10 thousand dollars for marketing.

Traffic concerns are also being revisited at a meeting in February.