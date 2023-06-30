< Back to All News

Council Likes Nevada City Parking Report

Posted: Jun. 30, 2023 12:29 PM PDT

The recent parking study and survey results for Nevada City, that we told you about a few weeks ago, were part of a formal presentation at the recent City Council meeting. The Council did not take any action on any of the recommendations, but members indicated what they liked and didn’t like. Recommendations that the report said could be implemented this year included increasing public awareness of the options, such as on city websites. Councilmember Daniella Fernandez agreed with one opinion that it’s more of an education or management issue, than a capacity problem. That includes better signage….

The study consultant did mention that raising parking fees to pay for infrastructure changes may need to be considered. But councilmembers have pretty much ruled out the construction of garages or related buildings. Meanwhile, Councilmember Gary Peterson said there will be a temporary lack of spaces for the near future…

Replacing the coin meters with smart meters, where people could also use a credit card, phone, or app, received support. Another recommendation that could be implemented this year would be upgrading T-stalls, or painted spaces on streets outside of the metered area. Pilot programs might be conducted. Improving the employee permit processes also seems a must.

