Council Puts Garbage Rate Increase On Hold

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 5:15 AM PDT

The cost for garbage and recycling services in Grass Valley will likely be going up, but at least not for another month or so. The Grass Valley City Council deciding to table a proposed rate increase because the community needed an opportunity to learn how to appropriately dispose of recyclables. Waste Management marketing representative Tisha Gill says the fine for customers who repeatedly mix more than 10% contaminated garbage with recyclables is necessary to offset costs imposed by the recycling industry.

Council members brought up the fact that garbage and recycling fees have increased without much explanation over the years, and each time the public complains. With a newly proposed fine structure being imposed on recycling violators, all council members expressed concerns about a punishment without prior education. Council member Jason Fouyer stated that is was unfair to punish customers without providing education.

As a result, Mayor Howard Levine suggested postponing a decision.

Council members did provide several ideas about education activities- such as a booth at Thursday Night Market and using student voice to get the word out– and agreed to work with Waste Management as they develop a recycling education plan.

