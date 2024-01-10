< Back to All News

Changes Ahead For Problematic Intersection

Posted: Jan. 10, 2024 1:14 PM PST

Changes are ahead to reduce increasingly heavy traffic at a Grass Valley intersection. But exactly what that will entail hasn’t been determined yet. The city’s engineer, Bjorn Jones presented a plan at the Tuesday night City Council meeting. He said more motorists are unnecessarily using Ophir Street to Bennett Street as a default route from Colfax Avenue to Highway 49, due to a growing reliance on navigation apps…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

Jones said this has led to an increase in traffic on the more residential portion of Bennett Street and a subsequent increase in truck traffic for a roadway that was not designed to handle heavy loads. As a result, he said engineering has seen a notable rise in the number of traffic calming requests, as well as speeding and safety concerns. Jones proposed constructing a permanent barrier at Ophir Street and Colfax Avenue that would prohibit traffic from turning onto Colfax Avenue onto Ophir Street in the northbound direction. But councilmembers directed staff to also study other options, including Bob Branstrom…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

Staff was also directed to do further outreach to residents and businesses that may be affected.

