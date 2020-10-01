Counterfeit Pills Spiking Opioid Overdoses

The opioid epidemic hasn’t lessened during the coronavirus pandemic. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve already investigated 20 overdose deaths this year, compared to six deaths all of last year. Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettit says several have been linked to fentanyl. And they’ve now also learned that many of those have been caused by the user ingesting counterfeit prescription pain pills laced with the powerful narcotic…

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says part of the motive for users is to reduce the stigma that’s been associated with this type of drug…

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to not take prescription pills unless they are legally obtained by a doctor or licensed pharmacist. Between June and August, medical and law enforcement units responded to over thirty overdoses with 75 doses of Naloxone administered to try and revive the victim.