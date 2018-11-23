Country Christmas Faire At Fairgrounds

Another sign of that the Christmas shopping season is seriously underway is the 34th annual Country Christmas Faire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. That’s going on today through Sunday. Information Officer Wendy Oaks says there are thousands of gift ideas to be found in four large exhibit buildings…

Visitors to the Faire can also enjoy strolling musical entertainment, a gingerbread house exhibit, a community bonfire, as well as wagon rides, along with food and beverages for purchase. Santa is also stopping by Ponderosa Hall where you can get a photo for your child. And on Sunday, Oaks says the Fairgrounds is collaborating with Interfaith Food Ministry for a canned food drive…

Admission to the Country Christmas Faire is five dollars for adults. That’s going on from 10am to 5pm today and tomorrow, 10 to 4 on Sunday.