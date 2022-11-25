Country Christmas Faire At The Fairgrounds

Thanksgiving is another reminder that it’s time to get your holiday shopping in gear, if you haven’t already. And with Christmas just one month from today, you might be able to check a few people off your gift list by stopping by the Country Christmas Faire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. It’s going on November 25th through the 27th. And organizer Wendy Wenigg says there’s been heavy vendor interest. They’re fully booked, with a waiting list…

Four large exhibit buildings are filled with thousands of items, with handmade items by more than 100 artisans, many from the local area…

Visitors will also enjoy musical entertainment, a gingerbread house and holiday contests. There’ll also be a community bonfire and wagon rides, as well as plenty of food and beverages. Santa will also be around at the Tall Pines Building. The Country Christmas Faire is from 10am to 5pm November 25th and 26th, 10 to 4 on November 27th. Parking is free.