Country Christmas Faire in its 35th Year

Some folks have Black Friday, but here in Nevada County, you can begin the holiday shopping season at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The 35th annual Country Christmas Faire kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Fairgounds Information Officer Wendy Oaks says the ambiance is much better than hitting the malls…

Listen to Wendy Oaks

Some of the featured exhibits include a gingerbread house display, and an ornament display. The Girl Scouts of the Northern Mines Service Unit will be providing babysitting services, and Errand Elves from Clear Creek School will be at the Main Street Center to assist with your packages. Fairgrounds C-E-O Patrick Eidman says you’ll find lots of different things while benefitting the local economy…

Listen to Patrick Eidman

Hours are 10am to 5pm Friday and Saturday, and 10 to 4 on Sunday. You can bring a can of food on Sunday and get a dollar off admission.

–gf