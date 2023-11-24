< Back to All News

Country Christmas Faire This Weekend

Posted: Nov. 24, 2023 12:33 AM PST

Thanksgiving weekend is also a reminder that Christmas is only a month away and it’s time to get your gift-shopping in gear. And one place where you might get a lot accomplished is the Country Christmas Faire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. It’s going on today (Fri.) through Sunday. Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg says four large exhibit buildings are filled with thousands of unique items created by more than 100 artisans…

And there are also other activities. That includes musical entertainment, wagon rides, a gingerbread house, holiday contests, and lots of food…

And there’s also the first visit of the season from Santa at the Tall Pines Building. Admission is only five dollars and there’s no charge for parking. The Country Christmas Faire is happening today (Fri.) and Saturday, from 10am to 5pm. It’s going on from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

