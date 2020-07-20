Country Fire Curtailed Quickly

A small fire west of Penn Valley caused a bit of concern Monday morning , but was quickly brought under control by a number of responding agencies. CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says the blaze broke out shortly after 11:00AM.

The fire was called The Country Fire burning on Country Heights Drive off Mooney Flat Road. Tankers 88 and 89 were dispatched from the Grass Valley Air Attack base and were overhead within minutes.

The rate of growth was relatively slow so crews were able to stop forward progress a little before noon.

Eldridge says the fire is under investigation.