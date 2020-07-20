< Back to All News

Country Fire Curtailed Quickly

Posted: Jul. 20, 2020 12:34 PM PDT

A small fire west of Penn Valley caused a bit of concern Monday morning , but was quickly brought under control by a number of responding agencies. CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says the blaze broke out shortly after 11:00AM.

Listen to Mary Eldridge

The fire was called The Country Fire burning on Country Heights Drive off Mooney Flat Road. Tankers 88 and 89 were dispatched from the Grass Valley Air Attack base and were overhead within minutes.
The rate of growth was relatively slow so crews were able to stop forward progress a little before noon.

Listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says the fire is under investigation.

