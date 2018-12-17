County Adds Non-Profit to Housing Plan

It’s a partnership that is hoped to significantly reduce homelessness in Nevada County, and add affordable housing. Hospitality House has been chosen as Nevada County’s non-profit partner under the state’s ‘No Place Like Home’ program–a two-billion dollar program passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Brown in 2016. Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says the idea is to develop affordable housing for the homeless…

Listen to Nancy Baglietto



Hospitality House currently owns and operates ‘Utah’s Place’, which is an overnight shelter. They are looking for a different location for this project, and County Director of Child Support, Collections, Housing, and Community Services Mike Dent says they are working to acquire property on Old Tunnel Road in the Brunswick Basin…

Listen to Mike Dent



Even with acquisition of the property, Baglietto says it would still take a couple years to complete. Dent says the county is anticipating about 38 million dollars in ‘No Place Like Home’ funding to be released this next year. Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved a ten-year strategic plan on affordable housing-one of the requirements of ‘No Place Like Home’.

–gf