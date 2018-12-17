< Back to All News

County Adds Non-Profit to Housing Plan

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:47 AM PST

It’s a partnership that is hoped to significantly reduce homelessness in Nevada County, and add affordable housing. Hospitality House has been chosen as Nevada County’s non-profit partner under the state’s ‘No Place Like Home’ program–a two-billion dollar program passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Brown in 2016. Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says the idea is to develop affordable housing for the homeless…

Listen to Nancy Baglietto

Hospitality House currently owns and operates ‘Utah’s Place’, which is an overnight shelter. They are looking for a different location for this project, and County Director of Child Support, Collections, Housing, and Community Services Mike Dent says they are working to acquire property on Old Tunnel Road in the Brunswick Basin…

Listen to Mike Dent

Even with acquisition of the property, Baglietto says it would still take a couple years to complete. Dent says the county is anticipating about 38 million dollars in ‘No Place Like Home’ funding to be released this next year. Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved a ten-year strategic plan on affordable housing-one of the requirements of ‘No Place Like Home’.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha