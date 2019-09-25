County Adds Processing Rules to Pot Ordinance

This is the first year that cannabis can be grown legally in Nevada County, but now the harvest season is vastly approaching. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has passed an urgency ordinance regulating the processing of marijuana plants-something they had tabled when they passed the growing ordinance in May. The growing ordinance did call for onsite processing only for legal grows, but Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon says that’s not feasible, at least not for this year…

Listen to Diana Gamzon

County staff recommended a cap of five off-site processing centers allowed, which Gamzon disagreed with, and also recommended the urgency ordinance to expire at the end of next year, something that made Supervisor Dan Miller uncomfortable…

Listen to Dan Miller

Both the cap and expiration date were removed, and the ordinance passed on a four to one vote, with Miller still voting no. Currently there are 17 cannabis farmers who have received their county licenses, with 78 applications still in the pipeline. There are an estimated 35-hundred total grows in the county, meaning the vast majority are still illegal.

–gf