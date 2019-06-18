County Adopts Record 257- Million Dollar Budget

With little fanfare or controversy, Nevada County has adopted its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, and it’s a record. The spending plan is for 257-million (257,960,143) dollars, the largest ever for the county, which has about 100-thousand people. County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says most of that money is state funding which is distributed through various county agencies…
This was also the first budget for Lehman as C-E-O, who took over her current position in September, just in time to start working on the process…
Public hearings were held last week, with little negative comment and no revisions. The fiscal year begins on July 1.
–gf
