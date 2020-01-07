County and 2-1-1 Form Program For Volunteers

Nevada County and Connecting Point have joined forces in a new program to help people who want to help the homeless. They are calling it ‘Better Together’, and Nevada County Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent says it’s an easy way to get people involved in what is one of the county’s top issues…

Listen to Mike Dent

Connecting Point is the 2-1-1 service which allows county residents to call and get a wealth of community information. They launched a ‘volunteer hub’ in July, and Director Heather Heckler says this is just an extension of that service…

Listen to Heather Heckler

Those organizations all deal and work with homelessness, and all need volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, all you have to do to get started is dial 2-1-1.

–gf