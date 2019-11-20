County and GV Agree on Sales Tax Settlement

It’s taken a few years, but Nevada County and the City of Grass Valley have come to an agreement regarding the collection of sales tax from a number of locations in the Glenbrook Basin. County Chief Fiscal Officer Martin Polt says the agreement settles two issues. The first is sales tax collected by Grass Valley, but not included in the county tax sharing formula.

The settlement is for a 500 thousand dollar payment of what was estimated to be 800 thousand dollars. The tax issue was discovered in 2017 and included nine years of underpayment.

The second issue that was agreed upon is the completion of the annexation of the Glenbrook Basin into Grass Valley. As part of the settlement, Polt says the County has agreed to call the annexation complete, even though not all properties in the basin are being annexed into the city.

Those properties will remain in unincorparated status of the County.

Both county and city officials are pleased with the agreements.