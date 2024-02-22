< Back to All News

County and NJUHSD Create Internship Coordinator

Posted: Feb. 22, 2024 12:29 AM PST

Nevada County and the Nevada Joint Union High School District are now working closer together to help students further develop career technical education and youth leadership abilities. The District recently secured grant funding to support the activities of a pilot program, which runs from March first until June 30th, 2026. Noah Levinson is the director of Career Technical Education and Federal/State programs for the District. He told the Board the program funds an internship coordinator to help students form relationships with local industry and government partners…

Levinson said this coordinator will help guide students into job positions, do job coaching, and and also be the primary contact for mentors. The Board approved the partnership at their Tuesday meeting. County Supervisor Sue Hoek agreed with Levinson that teachers don’t have much time to create such relationships, doing all the paperwork that’s required with joint venture agreements, and visiting internship sites…

The idea came out of work done last summer by the new Youth Commission. County CEO Alison Lehman said she believes this is the first time that she’s aware that the County and the District have a shared position.

