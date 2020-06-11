County and Non-Profits Join Forces for Grant

A partnership between local non-profits and county government has resulted in 300-thousand dollars of state funding to combat homelessness. Two-thirds of that money will go toward emergency weather shelters, with the rest going toward flexible rental assistance and incentives to landlords to rent to those who are either homeless or on the verge of homelessness. Nevada County Director of Housing and Community Services Mike Dent says this is different from what is known as Section-8 housing…

A group of non-profits formed what’s called a Continuum of Care to determine how the funds would be used, and applied for the funding jointly with the county. Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says this situation is unique, with non-profits in other counties normally competing with local governments for the same funding…

The money is for the next two fiscal years, ending in June of 2022. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to accept the funding at their meeting on Tuesday.

