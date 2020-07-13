< Back to All News

County and Restaurant to Discuss Mask Order

Posted: Jul. 13, 2020 12:08 AM PDT

A local organic restaurant in the Brunswick Basin remains open after being given notice of non-compliance with the state mask order. Valentina Masterz, owner of Valentina’s Organic Bistro and Bakery, says the restaurant received notification on Thursday giving Valenttina’s 24 hours to comeinto compliance..
Masterz says her attorney told them that the county had not followed protocol and the notice was not necessarily valid.

Listen to Valentina Masterz

Masterz says Valentina’s is about serving and healing people with good food, love, and community. She says the health and safety of her employees is a top priority and she does not believe masks are safe. She believes masks create a workplace liability by limiting oxygen flow, and she is concerned staff could be injured as a result of wearing a mask. She says her business and family cannot take on that level of financial responsibility.

Listen to Valentina Masterz

Masterz say she will comply with mask orders, if she is not held liable.

Listen to Valentina Masterz

The county public health department and county counsel are scheduled to meet with the Masterz on Wednesday afternoon. Until then, the Bistro and Bakery is open and will be serving customers as usual.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha