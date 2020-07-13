County and Restaurant to Discuss Mask Order

A local organic restaurant in the Brunswick Basin remains open after being given notice of non-compliance with the state mask order. Valentina Masterz, owner of Valentina’s Organic Bistro and Bakery, says the restaurant received notification on Thursday giving Valenttina’s 24 hours to comeinto compliance..

Masterz says her attorney told them that the county had not followed protocol and the notice was not necessarily valid.

Listen to Valentina Masterz

Masterz says Valentina’s is about serving and healing people with good food, love, and community. She says the health and safety of her employees is a top priority and she does not believe masks are safe. She believes masks create a workplace liability by limiting oxygen flow, and she is concerned staff could be injured as a result of wearing a mask. She says her business and family cannot take on that level of financial responsibility.

Listen to Valentina Masterz

Masterz say she will comply with mask orders, if she is not held liable.

Listen to Valentina Masterz

The county public health department and county counsel are scheduled to meet with the Masterz on Wednesday afternoon. Until then, the Bistro and Bakery is open and will be serving customers as usual.