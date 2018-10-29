County and USDA Facilitate Grant Workshop

It’s an opportunity for non-profit organizations, lenders, realtors, developers, and individuals to learn from the master about how grants are funded and what kind of grants are available. The U-S Department of Agriculture Rural Development and the County of Nevada are teaming up to host a two part workshop at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. County Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says all kinds of grants for all kinds of projects are available…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 1

Tamo says the workshop will be split into two parts, with the first focusing on funding available to non-profits and pubic bodies through the U-S-D-A Rural Development’s Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program. The second half will be about housing and financial assistance…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 2

The workshop is from 1 to 3:30 Tuesday. It’s free and open to the public.

–gf