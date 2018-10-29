< Back to All News

County and USDA Facilitate Grant Workshop

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

It’s an opportunity for non-profit organizations, lenders, realtors, developers, and individuals to learn from the master about how grants are funded and what kind of grants are available. The U-S Department of Agriculture Rural Development and the County of Nevada are teaming up to host a two part workshop at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. County Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says all kinds of grants for all kinds of projects are available…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 1

Tamo says the workshop will be split into two parts, with the first focusing on funding available to non-profits and pubic bodies through the U-S-D-A Rural Development’s Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program. The second half will be about housing and financial assistance…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 2

The workshop is from 1 to 3:30 Tuesday. It’s free and open to the public.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha