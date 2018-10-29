County and USDA Facilitate Grant Workshop

It’s an opportunity for non-profit organizations, lenders, realtors, developers, and individuals to learn from the master about how grants are funded and what kind of grants are available. The U-S Department of Agriculture Rural Development and the County of Nevada are teaming up to host a two part workshop at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. County Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says all kinds of grants for all kinds of projects are available…
Tamo says the workshop will be split into two parts, with the first focusing on funding available to non-profits and pubic bodies through the U-S-D-A Rural Development’s Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program. The second half will be about housing and financial assistance…
The workshop is from 1 to 3:30 Tuesday. It’s free and open to the public.
–gf
