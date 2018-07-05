County Applies for $10 Million in Fire Grants

It’s a lot of money to be asking for, but it will help Nevada County be more fire safe if they get it. The county Office of Emergency Services has applied for two grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, totaling ten-point-two million dollars. County O-E-S Manager John Gulserian says one grant, for three-point-seven million, would help homeowners clear their property…

The larger of the two grants is for six-point-five million dollars to complete the county’s fire mitigation project, which would remove hazardous vegetation along over three hundred miles of roadway, and also add 12 community green waste collection sites throughout the county. Gulserian says the grant money comes from relief from last October’s wildfires, which cost more than one-and-a-half billion– twenty percent of that goes to mitigation efforts…

Gulserian says he’s never applied for that much money before. He’ll find out if he’s getting it before the end of the year.

–gf