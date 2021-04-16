County Applies For Wind Complex Recovery Fund

Up to three-point-one million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funding has just been made available for Nevada County regarding wildfire recovery and mitigation. In October of 2017, the Board of Supervisors proclaimed that an emergency existed, due to the Wind Complex fires that also impacted neighboring counties. County Office of Emergency Services Administrative Analyst, Jenn Tamo, asked the Board, at their Tuesday meeting, to approve a resolution supporting an application to see if they meet the grant requirements…

So Tamo says projects would not just benefit Nevada County…

County Supervisors passed the resolution. Hazardous vegetation treatment along roadsides has been identified as a critical mitigation measure. Officials say that would make evacuation routes safer for residents and increase ingress safety for firefighters as well as first responders.