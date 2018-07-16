County Approved for Expanded Substance Treatment

After a long approval process, Medi-Cal recipients in Nevada County are now offered a wider variety of services for substance abuse and treatment. Nevada County Behavioral Health Department Director Phebe Bell says the state opened a process for counties to be able to expand the services they can bill for…

Listen to Phebe Bell 1

Some case management and post-treatment recovery services are also provided. Bell says the approval process wasn’t easy, and Nevada County was one of only two small counties in the state to be accepted…

Listen to Phebe Bell 2

According to 2014 numbers, Nevada County adults engage in binge drinking at a rate five to seven percent higher than the state average. Opioid abuse in Nevada County was also significantly higher than the state rate.

–gf