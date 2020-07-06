< Back to All News

County Awards New Sammie’s Friends Contract

Posted: Jul. 6, 2020 12:16 AM PDT

About two years ago, it wasn’t entirely certain that Sammie’s Friends would continue as Nevada County’s official animal shelter. The county had, at one point, considered sending strays to Placer County’s Auburn facility. There was a major public outcry and, not long after that, the county resumed negotiations with Sammie’s Friends and ultimately reached a two-year contract. And now, Sheriff Shannon Moon had announced a three-year extension, instead of going year-to-year. Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettit says the future looks good…

Pettit says Sammie’s Friends has helped ease staffing responsibilities for the Sheriff’s Department, among other benefits…

In a statement, Moon says the Sheriff’s Department is also celebrating the last ten years that Sammie’s Friends has operated the shelter.

