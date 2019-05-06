< Back to All News

County Breaks Ground on Public Works Facility

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:37 AM PDT

Ground has been broken for a new 40-acre facility just outside of Grass Valley which will be the new home for several of Nevada County’s public works divisions. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday afternoon on the LaBarr Meadows Road site, where clearing work has already begun. County Information and General Services Director Steve Monaghan told the small gathering says they had been trying to secure this location for about 15 years, but caught a break when a proposed shopping center on half of the location fell through in 2009…

Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the location is ideal for most of their operations, but they’ll still have their headquarters at the Rood Center…

After a few short speeches, and some directions on how to pose for photos, county supervisors Richard Anderson, Dan Miller, and Heidi Hall dug dirt with the symbolic gold shovels…

Supervisors Dan Miller, Richard Anderson, and Heidi Hall do the honors with the golden shovels

Members of the Public Works department also posed for pictures. The project should take two construction seasons with plans to move in late next year. The cost is estimated at about 16 million dollars.

–gf

