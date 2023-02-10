County Broadband Final EIR Ready For Viewing

Starting February 10th, thousands of Nevada County residents with unserved or underserved internet needs can view an important document that should eventually help them out. It’s the Broadband Final Environmental Impact Report. County Director of Planning, Brian Foss, says it will meaningfully address challenges and remove barriers for project developers…

Foss says that should help streamline the construction of future projects….

Last year, local officials stated that up to 75-million dollars in state funding had been set aside for broadband expansion in the unincorporated Western County. Foss says construction of individual fiber projects, under the program, could begin as early as this spring. The document can be found under the Current Planning Board of Supervisors tab. You can also find a hard copy at the front counter of the Planning Department office. The Board has scheduled a public hearing on the Final EIR at their meeting on the 28th.