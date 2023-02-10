< Back to All News

County Broadband Final EIR Ready For Viewing

Posted: Feb. 10, 2023 12:23 AM PST

Starting February 10th, thousands of Nevada County residents with unserved or underserved internet needs can view an important document that should eventually help them out. It’s the Broadband Final Environmental Impact Report. County Director of Planning, Brian Foss, says it will meaningfully address challenges and remove barriers for project developers…

click to listen to Brian Foss

Foss says that should help streamline the construction of future projects….

click to listen to Brian Foss

Last year, local officials stated that up to 75-million dollars in state funding had been set aside for broadband expansion in the unincorporated Western County. Foss says construction of individual fiber projects, under the program, could begin as early as this spring. The document can be found under the Current Planning Board of Supervisors tab. You can also find a hard copy at the front counter of the Planning Department office. The Board has scheduled a public hearing on the Final EIR at their meeting on the 28th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha