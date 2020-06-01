< Back to All News

County Budget Hearings to be Held This Week

Posted: Jun. 1, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

It’s now June, and for local governments, that means budget time. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is having their discussions this week, but county Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the meetings will be done via video conference…

Public Comment will be taken by e-mail. The county’s financial officer has expected an economic hit of 12 to 24 million dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic, but no layoffs are expected. Wolfe says the cunty has been able to do a good job of protecting core services…

The hearings begin Tuesday at 9am. They will continue into Wednesday if needed. The budget needs to be adopted before the end of the month.

