County C-E-O Haffey Announces Retirement

Posted: Jan. 5, 2018 7:07 AM PST

He’s been in public service for over four decades-the last 15 years as the C-E-O of Nevada County. Rick Haffey says that’s enough, and will be retiring this year…

If you don’t know what a county Chief Executive Officer does, Haffey says it’s like being a city manager, only much bigger…

The elected officials include the Clerk Recorder, District Attorney, and the Sheriff. Haffey says he already has plans for life after government work…

Haffey still has some time left, though-his last day will be sometime in July. His successor will be appointed sometime closer to his retirement date.

