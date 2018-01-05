County C-E-O Haffey Announces Retirement

He’s been in public service for over four decades-the last 15 years as the C-E-O of Nevada County. Rick Haffey says that’s enough, and will be retiring this year…

Listen to Rick Haffey 1

If you don’t know what a county Chief Executive Officer does, Haffey says it’s like being a city manager, only much bigger…

Listen to Rick Haffey 2

The elected officials include the Clerk Recorder, District Attorney, and the Sheriff. Haffey says he already has plans for life after government work…

Listen to Rick Haffey 3

Haffey still has some time left, though-his last day will be sometime in July. His successor will be appointed sometime closer to his retirement date.

–gf