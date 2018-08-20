County Cannabis Permits Off to Slow Start

The first permits have been issued to grow medical cannabis legally in Nevada County, but the demand hasn’t been all that overwhelming…

County Director of Building Craig Griesbach says he expects things to pick up once a permanent cultivation ordinance is passed, likely sometime early next year. The interim ordinance the county is under now, allows growers to be compliant with state regulations that are also a work in progress. Griesbach says there isn’t one specific area of the county where the permit applications are coming from…

Site inspections are required to get a finalized permit. Under the interim ordinance, the maximum size grow allowed is 25 plants over a thousand square feet on land 20 acres or larger. It’s been about two months since the county first started taking applicants for permits.

