County Celebrates Grads with Kettlecorn

Posted: Jun. 8, 2020 12:00 AM PDT

The County sponored food truck and car hop event was back at the Rood Center this weekend, and on Saturday there was a special treat available to students in Nevada County Schools. The County had arranged for free kettlecorn.

People took advantage of a chance to help out the vendors that usually serve food at large events and, unfortunately this year, are being canceled due to COVID-19… and some students were able to get the treat simply for making it through the school year.

This student said she thinks all students earned the kettlecorn treat.

Congratualtions to all students in Nevada county- especially the graduates.
The kettlecorn offer was only good for Saturday… but the food trucks will be back every weekend through July.

