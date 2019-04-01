< Back to All News

County Celebrates Public Health Week

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

This is National Public Health Week, and as they do every year, the Nevada County Public Health Department is participating, using the opportunity for outreach and awareness…

Listen to Cindy Wilson 1

Director of Nursing Cindy Wilson says the Health Department ranges from eveything from disaster preparedness to maternal and infant health, to communicable diseases. Wilson says an example would be measles, where there have been cases reported in Butte and Shasta counties. Wilson says because measles is so contragious, there are new and different ways to diagnose the disease…

Listen to Cindy Wilson 2

Every day this week, KNCO will feature a different aspect of the Health Department at 8:40am. The theme tomorrow (Tuesday) is Healthy Communities, followed the rest of the week by Rural Health, Tech and Public Health, and Emergency Preparedness.

–gf

