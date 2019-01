With the partial federal government shutdown over, at least for now, Nevada County officials are breathing a sigh of relief. County workers weren’t affected by the 35-day layoff, but County Executive Officer Alison Lehman was keeping a close eye on things…

Listen to Alison Lehman 1

It didn’t come to that, but Lehman says thousands of county residents could have been affected…

Listen to Alison Lehman 2

A deal ending the shutdown was made on Friday, but only through February 15th.

–gf