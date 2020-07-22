County Closes Three Restaurants for Non-Compliance

Nevada County has taken action regarding local eateries continuing to serve people inside after the Governor issued orders closing indoor dining because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. County Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, says her team had been helping inform the 350 restaurants in the west side of the county of the new requirements and how restaurants can adapt.

Listen to Amy Irani

However, not all restaurants chose eliminate indoor dining, so Monday County staff met to discuss what action should take place. Tuesday they implemented the plan.

Listen to Amy Irani

The three restaurants that were noticed were Old Town Cafe and Sergio’s Restaurant in Grass Valley along with Friar Tucks in Nevada City.

Irani says that noticing the Grass Valley restaurants went relatively smooth, but there were some people in Nevada City that confronted her as she served Friar Tucks.

Listen to Amy Irani

In order to reopen, next steps for the closed businesses is to make physical changes showing the elimination of indoor dining and have the County reinspect them.

If cleared, the county will pull the closure notice. If a business violate the closure notice, they will be fined twenty five dollars a day up to one thousand dollars a day.