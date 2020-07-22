< Back to All News

County Closes Three Restaurants for Non-Compliance

Posted: Jul. 22, 2020 10:32 AM PDT

Nevada County has taken action regarding local eateries continuing to serve people inside after the Governor issued orders closing indoor dining because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. County Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, says her team had been helping inform the 350 restaurants in the west side of the county of the new requirements and how restaurants can adapt.

Listen to Amy Irani

However, not all restaurants chose eliminate indoor dining, so Monday County staff met to discuss what action should take place. Tuesday they implemented the plan.

Listen to Amy Irani

The three restaurants that were noticed were Old Town Cafe and Sergio’s Restaurant in Grass Valley along with Friar Tucks in Nevada City.
Irani says that noticing the Grass Valley restaurants went relatively smooth, but there were some people in Nevada City that confronted her as she served Friar Tucks.

Listen to Amy Irani

In order to reopen, next steps for the closed businesses is to make physical changes showing the elimination of indoor dining and have the County reinspect them.
If cleared, the county will pull the closure notice. If a business violate the closure notice, they will be fined twenty five dollars a day up to one thousand dollars a day.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha