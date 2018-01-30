< Back to All News

County Conducts Citizens Survey

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 12:02 PM PST

Nevada County residents think their county government is doing a pretty good job in overall county services, but not so well in economic development and code enforcement. Those are some of the results of a survey conducted by the National Research Center. N-R-C Vice President Michelle Kobayashi presented the results to the Board of Supervisors at their meeting last week, and told the board that citizens responded to the survey at a fairly high rate…

Kobayashi says the generally, the survey found that Nevada County residents felt strongly about the community and are engaged, but identified some challenges, like fire danger and homelessness…

The survey results can be compared to other communities, and can also be used as a benchmark to compare surveys for Nevada County in future years. The 32-percent response rate to the 18-hundred surveys that were sent out means a four-percent margin of error. The complete results of the survey can be found at my-nevada-county dot-com.

